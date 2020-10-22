Trump Releases Footage From '60 Minutes' Interview He Walked Out Of

President Donald Trump followed through on his threat to release unaired footage of his interview with “60 Minutes,” just two days after he abruptly cut the appearance short and began criticizing Lesley Stahl, the popular news program’s host, on social media.

“Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS,” read a caption beneath his video posted on Facebook Thursday.

Trump appears to grow frustrated during the interview with Stahl’s line of questioning as they discuss rising COVID-19 case numbers and unemployment claims.

He spent more than 45 minutes with the journalist but then refused to participate in a “walk and talk” segment that would have also included Vice President Mike Pence, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

It’s unclear if the footage has been edited. “60 Minutes” plans to air the full interview on Sunday.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, are also expected to be featured in the “60 Minutes” episode.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump, who has a long history of undercutting media coverage he deems “fake news” or “unfair,” said he planned to release the footage “for the sake of accuracy in reporting.”

“This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about,” the president wrote. “Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”

He also shared a short clip of Stahl at the White House without a mask on, complaining that she was “not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me.” Citing people familiar with the interview, the Times said that Stahl had worn a mask up until the start of taping and only took it off as the recording began.

Trump has continually undercut the use of face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, mocking those who wear them and removing his own mask after he tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and spent three days in the hospital. Stahl herself was also infected with the virus earlier this year and hospitalized. She has since recovered.

Nina Golgowski contributed reporting.