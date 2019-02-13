Donald Trump Uses The Number 69 In A Tweet, The Inevitable Happens

While this is unremarkable to many people, it isn’t to those of us on Twitter who are always on the lookout for unknowing participants in the great game.

For the uninformed (and with apologies to Sherlock Holmes fans), the game in question is the internet tradition whereby any mention or use of the number 69, in any context whatsoever, must be greeted with “nice.” If you’re wondering why the hell that is, it’s because of sex stuff. Go on Urban Dictionary, look up “69” and you’ll find that the number is shorthand for sex things.

Naturally, Trump’s inadvertent involvement in the Funny 69 Sex Number Game set Twitter abuzz, and hilarity abounded: