President Donald Trump drew ire on Twitter Wednesday morning with the way he marked the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Trump shared a photograph of himself and first lady Melania Trump, their backs to the camera, with the caption: “We Will Never Forget.”

However, it wasn’t his first post of the day. That honor went to a rant about China and his trade war.

Critics on Twitter also called out Trump’s now-canceled plan to meet with Taliban leaders close to the anniversary of 9/11, and recalled his history of making insensitive and untruthful statements about the attacks.

“Except when we invited the Taliban over for a photo op,” tweeted attorney George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and a frequent Trump critic.

In the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks, Trump falsely boasted that one of his buildings had become the tallest in downtown Manhattan following the collapse of the World Trade Center. He’s also made baseless claims that “thousands” of Muslims in New Jersey celebrated the attacks and said falsely that he “spent a lot of time” with first responders at Ground Zero.

Except when we invite the Taliban over for a photo op. https://t.co/kZaD35ozd6 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 11, 2019

Except when you invite the #Taliban to Camp David three days before #911 anniversary. #Trump #911neverforget — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 11, 2019

I guess you did forget "a bit" when you sought a photo op with the Taliban at Camp David last weekend. https://t.co/ozEY5BfVNL — Douglas Kass (@DougKass) September 11, 2019

You'd forget long enough to invite the Taliban over — Devin Nunes Cocaine Cow (@EmmReef) September 11, 2019

Should have been your first tweet of the day, Pal! — Jim Martz (@Martzsy) September 11, 2019

and we will never forget what you did and saidhttps://t.co/hnImxsu4hh — dutch163 (@dutch163) September 11, 2019

You called the attack 7/11 on air. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 11, 2019

never forget that on 9/11, Donald Trump was bragging that he now had the tallest building in lower Manhattan — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 11, 2019

Did you forget when you invited the Taliban to Camp David on the week of 9/11? What were you thinking? — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) September 11, 2019

Here is your annual reminder -



Trump’s first thought on 9/11 was the height of his own building.



He then LIED about helping out.



He CLAIMED money for damage.



He LIED about Muslims ‘dancing in celebration’ in New Jersey. — Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) September 11, 2019

Today we remember that Trump bragged he had the tallest tower in Manhattan the day thousands of Americans died. — Eboneezer the Anti-Trump Guy (@ebonGoode1138) September 11, 2019