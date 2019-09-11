President Donald Trump drew ire on Twitter Wednesday morning with the way he marked the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
Trump shared a photograph of himself and first lady Melania Trump, their backs to the camera, with the caption: “We Will Never Forget.”
However, it wasn’t his first post of the day. That honor went to a rant about China and his trade war.
Critics on Twitter also called out Trump’s now-canceled plan to meet with Taliban leaders close to the anniversary of 9/11, and recalled his history of making insensitive and untruthful statements about the attacks.
“Except when we invited the Taliban over for a photo op,” tweeted attorney George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and a frequent Trump critic.
In the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks, Trump falsely boasted that one of his buildings had become the tallest in downtown Manhattan following the collapse of the World Trade Center. He’s also made baseless claims that “thousands” of Muslims in New Jersey celebrated the attacks and said falsely that he “spent a lot of time” with first responders at Ground Zero.