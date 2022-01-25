Team Trump Champions Aaron Rodgers' Election-Doubting Comments

Aaron Rodgers seems to be playing for another losing team.

The star Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared to express doubt over the weekend that Joe Biden received 81 million votes in the 2020 election, and his comments were used Monday by former President Donald Trump’s team to repeat the lie that Biden’s victory was stolen. (See the video below.)

“You never had quarterbacks questioning President Trump’s legitimacy,” Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington said on Steve Bannon’s “War Room: Pandemic” podcast. “You’ve got Aaron Rodgers just flat-out calling it out and saying, ’81 million votes? Yeah, I guess, but it doesn’t certainly look like it.’”

Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington cited football star Aaron Rodgers as proof the election was stolen.



"You never had quarterbacks questioning President Trump's legitimacy." pic.twitter.com/xvVWUAq1rz — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) January 24, 2022

Trump and his minions’ groundless accusations, which fueled the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, seemed to be receiving some credence from Rodgers, whose football team lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

In an anti-vaccine rant aimed at Biden before his team’s defeat, Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, told ESPN: “When the president of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it’s because him and his constituents, which — I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking — but I guess he got 81 million votes.”

Rodgers blathered on with false information about Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics on vaccines and said the “fake White House” is “not helping the conversation.”

Rodgers’ anti-vaccine stance is well known. He notoriously lied about his vaccination status before catching COVID-19, and went off on the “woke mob” while repeating dubious comments about vaccines.

The Packers didn’t immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment on their star’s remarks.