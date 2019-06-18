Australia’s national broadcaster had the cutest comeback for Donald Trump after the president mistakenly tagged it in an attack on Twitter.
Trump on Monday poured cold water on the report that he’d spent 30 hours being interviewed by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos for the special edition of “20/20” titled “President Trump ― 30 Hours” that aired Sunday.
But he tagged the wrong ABC in his tweet and inadvertently directed his ire toward the Australian Broadcasting Corporation:
Australia’s ABC took the case of mistaken identity well and replied with this GIF:
Its response went viral and wags online described it as “Gold!” and “koala-tee.”
