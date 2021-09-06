Donald Trump Has Puzzling Response To Supreme Court Texas Abortion Ruling

Former President Donald Trump, who fulfilled a promise to appoint “pro-life” Supreme Court justices, evaded the question of whether he supported the court’s refusal to stop a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“I will tell you this, we do have a Supreme Court that’s a lot different than it was. Before it was acting very strangely and I think probably not in the interests of our country,” he told conservative host Sharyl Attkisson on Sinclair Broadcasting’s “Full Measure.” The excerpt was posted Saturday. “I’m studying it right now. I know that the ruling was very complex and also probably temporary.”

Trump’s three conservative appointees clinched the high court’s 5-4 ruling last week to allow the GOP-run state to follow through on its restrictive measures. Many women are not aware they’re pregnant after six weeks. The law has no exception for rape or incest, and private citizens are encouraged to sue people who assist someone in getting the procedure.

In formally accepting the 2020 Republican nomination for president in August 2020, Trump reiterated his commitment to fighting abortion and accused Democrats of refusing “to protect innocent life.”

But in his interview on “Full Measure” the former president continued in his mealymouthed response to the Texas decision.

“I think other things will happen,” he said. “And that will be the big deal in the big picture, so we’ll see what would happen. But we’re studying the ruling and we’re studying also what they’ve done in Texas.”