PoliticsDonald TrumpAbortion

Donald Trump Reveals His Position On Abortion

“This is all about the will of the people,” the former president said in a video posted on his Truth Social platform.
Marita Vlachou
By 

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump on Monday finally revealed his position on abortion, saying the issue should be left up to the states in a video posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump took credit for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, claiming he was “proudly the person responsible for the ending of something that all legal scholars, both sides wanted and in fact demanded be ended.”

He said, “My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state.”

Trump continued: “At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot