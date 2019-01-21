Trump Brags About His Accomplishments, Gets Hit With Immediate Fact Check

President Donald Trump marked on Sunday two years since his inauguration by boasting about his promises as well as what he called “historic results.”
The White House tweeted a link to a statement from Trump about his accomplishments, and the Republican Party fired off a similar tweet about “promises made, promises kept.”
Vice President Mike Pence and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also sent out similar congratulatory tweets bragging about Trump’s supposed accomplishments.
The messages brought Trump’s critics out in force:
