CNN’s John King cast a scathing look over Donald Trump’s latest 2024 campaign video on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Inside Politics.”

The Trump campaign attack ad suggested the “radical left” knew Trump, the GOP front-runner, would “crush” President Joe Biden in next year’s election and so was now attacking the former president “like a pack of rabid wolves.”

“Just watching that for the first time, the fact-check machine is broken,” King quipped after watching the clip with CNN correspondent Kristen Holmes.

“There are several things in there that would not pass the truth test,” he added in a video shared online by Mediaite.

Watch the spot here:

🚨 MUST SEE— New Ad from the Trump Campaign: "Wolves" pic.twitter.com/JaHeD1uUUx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 7, 2023

King noted the “interesting” timing of the release of the video, given how special counsel Jack Smith is reportedly close to concluding his criminal investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House and his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

