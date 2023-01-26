Trump's Attack On Ex-COVID Adviser Contains 1 Weird Detail

Former President Donald Trump snuck in a compliment to a mostly critical rant about Deborah Birx, who served as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, on his Truth Social network Wednesday.

Birx has previously spoken out about her time in the Trump administration and described how she “always” considered quitting in a role where colleagues viewed her becoming “political” under the former president.

Trump, who claimed he fired Birx despite her resignation in the wake of a Thanksgiving get-together in 2020, said “firing” the former adviser was one of his greatest privileges before he sent over a sweet message for her.

“The only thing she had going was nice scarves,” Trump wrote on Wednesday.

“I remember so well when she was lecturing the American people not to leave their homes for Thanksgiving, and then she traveled hundreds of miles to visit her family who, incredibly, turned her in to the police. The only one who thought highly of her was herself!”

Trump’s post also linked to an article from conservative blog RedState that claimed she “openly” lied about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump’s post comes after Birx accused his administration of offering “continued communication of underplaying the seriousness of this pandemic” which led to early inaction to address the pandemic and a false sense of security.