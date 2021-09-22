Donald Trump imagined lions eating a “pretty thick guy” on the course after it was suggested he build a golf resort in Africa, Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write in their newly-released book “Peril.”

Trump’s comments came during a round of golf with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and South African golfer Gary Player, according to multiple reports about the book out Tuesday.

Trump dismissed Player when the nine-time Major champion, who faced backlash in January for accepting the Medal of Freedom from the then-president the day after the U.S. Capitol riot, floated the idea of a resort in Africa.

“What happens, Gary, when two lions look out and say, ’You know, that’s a pretty thick guy. I’d like to eat him. Let’s go eat him,” Trump reportedly joked in response.

Player noted how “fences and stuff” could keep the big cats at bay.

Trump, who as president drew fierce blowback when he referred to Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries,” wasn’t convinced and asked, “You mean they can’t climb over a fence?”

Player suggested golfers could find safety in a Jeep. Trump was again doubtful, asking, “How do you know they won’t come into the Jeep?”

“I’m not betting my life on it,” Graham, a Trump sycophant, reportedly chimed in.