Twitter users let out a collective sigh of despair at President Donald Trump’s latest falsehood.
Trump claimed during a White House speech on police reform Tuesday that scientists have “come up with the AIDS vaccine.”
Medical professionals, celebrities, journalists, political commentators and others were quick to fact-check the president’s erroneous claim, reminding him there is currently no vaccine available to prevent people from contracting HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
In response, many of Trump’s critics highlighted his appalling record of telling lies. The Washington Post notes that Trump, as of May 29, had made 19,127 false or misleading claims since his inauguration in January 2017.
“Too bad there isn’t a vaccine for serial liars,” one person responded to the president’s latest fabrication.
Added another: “Fortunately, there is a vaccine for protecting yourself from ignorant, unprepared, emotionally-stunted, racist presidents: Vote.”