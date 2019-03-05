President Donald Trump has granted Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration for the state, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) tweeted Tuesday.

On Sunday, deadly tornadoes destroyed southeastern Alabama. Granting an expedited major disaster declaration opens up additional federal funds to help the area recover from the storms.

Excellent news – the President has granted @GovernorKayIvey’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration in Alabama. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump! — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) March 5, 2019

“Thousands of Alabamians are suffering and in need of our staunch support as they work to rebuild their homes and businesses,” Shelby tweeted earlier Tuesday.

The EF-4 tornado left 23 dead, including children, and dozens more missing in the town of Beauregard, making it the deadliest twister in the country since 2013. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told WSFA-TV that rescue crews have not recovered any additional bodies as of Tuesday evening.

Members of the Alabama congressional delegation sent a letter Tuesday morning to Trump in support of Ivey’s request.

“Considering the scope and intensity of this natural disaster, we ask that you carefully review Gov. Ivey’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration,” the letter stated. “In doing so, you will allow thousands of Alabamians to begin the slow process of rebuilding.”

Trump is expected to visit destroyed areas in the state on Friday.