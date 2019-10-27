Alec Baldwin Returns To 'SNL' For Trump Rally With Misfits, An ISIS Escapee And 'Clinton'

Alec Baldwin was back again as President Donald Trump in “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open at a wild campaign rally in “Albacore” — which was “Trump’s” misnomer for Albuquerque.

Darrell Hammond (who used to pose as Trump) popped up as Bill Clinton, who was stunned by what “Trump” is getting away with. When Baldwin told “Clinton” that he was also being impeached, Clinton smiled and responded: “You dirty dog.” Baldwin’s Trump explained: “It’s not for that. They don’t mind when I do that. Trust me.”

Baldwin touted the wall along the Colorado border to keep the New Mexicans out and welcomed a group of gushingly supportive misfits to the stage. Backer Cecily Strong sported a T-shirt urging “Keem Amarica Greab Agrain”– which she copied from one of Trump’s tweets. Aidy Bryant hailed Trump as “the one true white lord.” And Pete Davidson played an ISIS fighter who thanked “Trump” because he just escaped from prison thanks to the president pulling troops out of Syria.

Another former cast member and “Portlandia” alum Fred Armisen turned up as Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, happy to investigate Joe Biden — or make him disappear.

