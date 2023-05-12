What's Hot

If These 20 Problem-Solving Products Look Familiar, It's Because They Were All On 'Shark Tank'

Rep. Maxine Waters: Being Hungry And Homeless Shouldn’t Be A Death Sentence

Real Parents Told Us How They Display (And Store) Their Kids’ Artwork

On Mother's Day, These People Are Celebrating Their 'Chosen Moms'

If Your Yard Has Seen Better Days, You Need These 29 Things

The 5 Best Multipurpose Cooking Pans That'll Save Space In Your Kitchen

Do Over-The-Counter Varicose Vein Treatments Actually Work? Experts Weigh In

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Set To Honor Late Father With 'Fast X' Cameo

NFL Team Hilariously Reveals Schedule Via People Who Barely Know Football

Stunning Mosaic Of Baby Star Clusters Created From 1 Million Telescope Shots

George Santos Signs Deal To Avoid Prosecution In Brazil Over Bad Checks

Pandemic-Related Asylum Restrictions Known As Title 42 Expire, Straining U.S. Immigration System

PoliticsDonald TrumpNigel Farage

Donald Trump Ally Nigel Farage Strips On Live TV To Right Said Fred's 'I'm Too Sexy'

The former Brexit Party leader closed his GB News show with the cringe-worthy stunt.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Nigel Farage, an ally of former President Donald Trump, stripped on live TV during Right Said Fred’s performance of its 1991 song “I’m Too Sexy.”

Farage, the former leader of Britain’s Brexit Party, closed his show Thursday on the conservative GB News channel by removing his suit jacket and tie and unbuttoning his shirt to show his chest as singer Richard Fairbrass tweaked the lyrics in, hmm, tribute.

“Nigel is a model, you know what I mean, and he does his little turn on the catwalk,” Richard Fairbrass sang, adding at one point: “Get ’em off, Nigel!”

The feed then cut, suggesting the stunt was pre-planned.

Farage, who for years has pushed anti-immigrant and xenophobic talking points, had earlier chatted with musician Richard and his bandmate brother Fred Fairbrass about their anti-coronavirus lockdown and vaccine stances.

Richard Fairbrass notably refused to take the vaccine even after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Farage was one of the first people to visit Trump in Trump Tower following his 2016 election victory over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. At the time, he tweeted a photograph of himself and Trump inside a golden elevator and said he was “confident” Trump would be a good president.

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close