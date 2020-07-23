Trump Has 'Amazing' New Boast About Passing His 'Difficult' Cognitive Test

President Donald Trump once again bragged about passing a cognitive test, then went into detail about how he amazed his doctors by remembering five words in order.
Experts say the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) test is supposed to be easy, as it is not a measure of intelligence but rather a way to look for signs of cognitive impairment.
But Trump on Sunday told Chris Wallace on Fox News that the test gets “very hard,” and he made a similar claim to Fox News’ Dr. Marc Siegel in an interview that aired Wednesday night.
“The first questions are very easy,” he said. “The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question.”
Trump described being asked to repeat five words: person, woman, man, camera, TV, then being asked to recall those words a few minutes later and saying that he repeated them in order.
“They said nobody gets it in order. It’s actually not that easy, but for me it was easy,” Trump said. “That’s not an easy question.”
He said the doctors were so impressed they told him so ― right in the middle of the test.
“They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’ I do it because I have, like, a good memory,” he said. “Because I’m cognitively there.”
Trump’s unusual boast led to a lot of discussion on Twitter... much of it centered on “person, woman, man, camera, TV,” as well as his rather lengthy explanation of the test, which is included in the clips below: