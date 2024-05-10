PoliticsDonald TrumpJoe Biden ambidextrous

Critics Facepalm With Both Hands At Trump's Nonsensical 'Ambidextrous' Talk

President Joe Biden's reelection campaign mocked the "confused" former president after he boasted about his skills.
Ben Blanchet
Former President Donald Trump seemingly needed a hand or two with the definition of “ambidextrous” during an interview that aired Thursday on Telemundo 51.

Trump, following a question about separating his legal issues amid family time, said he’s able to “put it aside” before inaccurately referring to the ability to be equally skillful with both hands.

“I’m very ambidextrous, so to speak, I can do a lot of things at one time,” Trump said.

“And I’m willing to do and able to do things and lots of different things.”

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign later used the clip to mock the “confused” former president on X.

Critics on social media pounced on Trump over his botched reference to ambidexterity:

