People Love This News Anchor's Response After Trump Attends MAGA-Themed Wedding

People on Twitter are praising a New York anchor for how she seemingly responded – or didn’t respond – to upbeat coverage of President Donald Trump.

During a Monday night segment of “NY1 Live At Ten” on New York City’s Spectrum News NY1, anchor Anthony Pascale narrated video coverage of Trump making a surprise appearance at a wedding Saturday at his New Jersey golf club.

The newlyweds, who describe themselves as “proud Trump supporters,” told Fox News on Monday they had previously sent Trump both a Save the Date card and a wedding invitation, hoping the president would make an appearance. Trump has recently come under wide scrutiny for telling four congresswomen of color last week to, “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

According to a clip of the segment captured by “The Daily Show,” Pascale concluded his narration of Trump’s attendance at the wedding by turning to anchor Cheryl Wills and adding, “You have to say, that was pretty cool that he stopped by.”

Wills did not appear to directly answer Pascale’s comment about Trump, according to the clip, but instead responded by pivoting to the next topic of the show’s segment by discussing rapper A$AP Rocky’s detainment in Sweden.

“Now to the latest on the international tug-of-war over rapper A$AP Rocky...” Wills said in the clip.

Many people on Twitter, with their own interpretations of what Wills was thinking at the moment, celebrated her seemingly nonchalant nonresponse.

The Emmy award-winning anchor has not responded to the social media reactions to the segment on her official Twitter account, but the praise has continued to pour in nonetheless.

“That awkward moment when you’re looking for a co-sign and instead you get ...” Atlantic staff writer Jemele Hill tweeted.

That awkward moment when you’re looking for a co-sign and instead you get ...



pic.twitter.com/L9dFaF9tde — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 24, 2019

Other Twitter users also chimed in:

Professionalism in the face of unprepared foolishness — "Whew Chile the Politics!" (@Scholar247) July 23, 2019

A lesson on how to act out "anyway" — Denise Shearin (@DeniseShearin) July 24, 2019

I LIVE! Cheryl couldn’t even dignify that nonsense with an answer. Sis was like ABSOLUTELY NOT — Gen. Okoye’s Side Eye (@shoelvr32) July 24, 2019

That reaction was awesome yesterday!!!! pic.twitter.com/sAqwzS5J8S — Pierre (@pbrown98) July 24, 2019