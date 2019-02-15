Donald Trump Goes Mariah Carey On Ann Coulter: 'I Don't Know Her'

People think President Donald Trump displayed some true diva behavior while declaring a national emergency to build his border wall Friday — particularly when it came to Ann Coulter.

“I don’t know her,” Trump told reporters of the far-right talking head who spoke at his rallies.

The dig resembled the heavy heaping of shade Mariah Carey delivered to Jennifer Lopez while speaking to the paparazzi in the early 2000s.

People on Twitter immediately picked up on the now-legendary diss.

my mans out here giving Ann Coulter the Mariah Carey treatment https://t.co/8Pw6RMopAj — Christopher Johnson (@chris_bro_chill) February 15, 2019

When the president pulls a @MariahCarey and says “i don’t know her” when asked about @AnnCoulter 🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/APfh41BtkT — Naomi Peña (@naomi325) February 15, 2019

POTUS just Mariah Carey’d Ann Coulter! 🤭https://t.co/ZwolDvPU1p — Matthew G. Phy (@MatthewGPhy) February 15, 2019

Trump made the comment after a reporter asked how much “outside conservative voices” had influenced his decision to declare a national emergency at the southern U.S. border to seize funding so he can come through on his most fervent campaign promise.

In response, Trump decided to rattle off the names of far-right personalities he liked and why:

“Sean Hannity has been a terrific, terrific supporter of what I do,” he remarked, adding: “Rush Limbaugh I think he is a great guy ... and he’s got an audience that’s fantastic.”

Trump says he doesn't have time to talk to Ann Coulter, adding "she's off the reservation." pic.twitter.com/5ntb0ZWCYG — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) February 15, 2019

When the reporter interrupted to ask if they were deciding his policies, however, Trump responded with:

“They don’t decide policy. In fact, if I went opposite — they have somebody, Ann Coulter, I don’t know her. I hardly know her. I haven’t spoken to her in way over a year. But the press loves saying ‘Ann Coulter.’ Probably if I did speak to her, she’d be very nice. I just don’t have the time to speak to her,” Trump said.

But he didn’t stop there.

“I would speak to her, I have nothing against her. In fact, I like her for one reason. When they asked her, like right at the beginning, ‘Who’s going to win the election?’ She said ‘Donald Trump.’”

He then ended his comments on the controversial pundit with a racially insensitive idiom, saying:

“But, she’s off the reservation. But anybody who knows her understands that.”

The far-right, anti-immigration and anti-Muslim personality —who was an early and vocal Trump supporter — eventually turned on Trump for failing to deliver the promised border wall.

On Friday, Coulter responded to Trump’s comments on Twitter, saying:

“This is not Paul Ryan’s fault. It’s not Mitch McConnell’s fault. Trump ran AGAINST the GOP and won. Responsibility is 100% his.”

This is not Paul Ryan’s fault. It’s not Mitch McConnell’s fault. Trump ran AGAINST the GOP and won. Responsibility is 100% his. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

People on Twitter seemed to relish her frustration.

