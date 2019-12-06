President Donald Trump on Friday morning once again tweeted a warning about believing news stories on “any subject” that cite “anonymous sources.”
But, just as has happened previously, the announcement did not go down well.
Tweeters pounced on Trump’s post to remind him about his own alleged historic use of fake names (John Barron and John Miller) when talking to reporters.
They also resurfaced an old tweet in which Trump cited an “extremely credible source” to promote his racist “birther” conspiracy theory about former President Barack Obama not being born in the U.S.
Some tweeted a particularly apt line from George Orwell’s dystopian classic “1984,” while others recalled the thousands of times that Trump has lied since taking office in January 2017.