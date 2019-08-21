Trump Revives Anti-Semitic Attack On Jewish Democrats: 'Very Disloyal To Israel'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday doubled down on his anti-Semitic attacks against Jewish Democrats, claiming anyone who votes for a Democrat is “disloyal” to Israel and the Jewish people.

“If you vote for a Democrat, you’re being disloyal to Jewish people and you’re being very disloyal to Israel,” the president told reporters outside the White House. “Only weak people would say anything other than that.”

Trump then appeared to conflate people who criticize the Israeli government with anti-Semites. Disagreeing with the actions and policies of the Israeli government does not constitute anti-Semitism, or hostility toward Jews, as the Anti-Defamation League has pointed out.

“In my opinion, the Democrats have gone very far away from Israel,” he said.

Me: “To whom are American Jews being disloyal by voting for Democrats?”@realDonaldTrump: “I have been responsible for a lot of great things for Israel...”

Me: But American Jews are American, sir.”

Trump: “Wait a minute. No president has done what I’ve done.” pic.twitter.com/6h5oz4tnQN — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 21, 2019

His statement echoed comments he made a day earlier while railing against Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, two of the Israeli government’s sharpest critics in Congress.

“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump said Tuesday.

Democrats and Jewish leaders were quick to condemn the president for invoking the anti-Semitic “dual loyalty” trope, which accuses Jewish Americans of having dual loyalties to the U.S. and Israel.

Nearly 80% of Jewish voters in the U.S. voted Democratic in the 2018 midterm elections, according to the Pew Research Center.

“We are sick and tired of Trump’s repeated use of anti-Semitic tropes and his inciting of hate and violence against Jews,” the Jewish Democratic Council of America tweeted Wednesday. “The Jewish community is less safe today because of Donald Trump.”

Trump told reporters Wednesday that he hasn’t heard anyone call his claim anti-Semitic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.