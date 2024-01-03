Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a Colorado court’s recent decision to remove him from the state’s Republican primary ballot.
“This is an unAmerican, unconstitutional act of election interference which cannot stand. We urge a clear, summary rejection of the Colorado Supreme Court’s wrongful ruling and the execution of a free and fair election this November,” said Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung in a statement.
Trump’s legal team filed a separate appeal Tuesday over a similar ruling in Maine.
The Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in December that Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as Congress counted electoral votes disqualified him becoming president again under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause, making him ineligible to appear on the state’s presidential primary ballot.
“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” read the decision. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”
The decision was stayed until Jan. 4 to give the U.S. Supreme Court time to review the case.
Trump’s appeal comes one day after the group of Colorado voters who sued to keep the former president off the ballot asked the high court to quickly weigh in on the matter.
“This case is of utmost national importance,” the group said in a Tuesday filing.
The Colorado Republican Party has also requested that the U.S. Supreme Court review the case.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
