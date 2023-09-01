Trump Proudly Shows Off New T-Shirt ― With 1 Glaring Flaw

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump on Thursday proudly showed off a new T-shirt he hopes his fans will buy to help fund his campaign and legal defenses.

“You can go out and get it, have fun with it, but people do like it I must say,” the former president said in a video posted on his Truth Social website where he held up the $34 shirt.

It features his mug shot, which was taken after his most recent arrest, and the words “NEVER SURRENDER!”

Donald Trump Truth Social

But there’s one problem: The image on the shirt shows him literally in the act of surrendering.

The mug shot was snapped when Trump surrendered to authorities in Georgia to be booked on charges related to alleged election interference.

“They make me look like a criminal,” Trump complained in his video, but insisted that the mug shot “totally backfired” because its allowed him to raise $10 million.

Proceeds from the shirt will go to Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc and Save America. The latter is the PAC he has been using to pay legal fees, among other expenses, and which USA Today reported this week was “almost broke” after burning through roughly $150 million.

“The people get it!” he said in the video as he hawked the mug shirt.

Trump’s critics on X ― aka Twitter ― disagreed:

‘Buy your Never Surrender t-shirt of me literally surrendering.”

ACT NOW!! https://t.co/VJPlAG5Rwt — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 1, 2023

He's like one of those guys outside of a concert selling the knockoff tour shirts. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) September 1, 2023

Remember, that picture was only taken *because* he literally surrendered to law enforcement. https://t.co/a64ZUYQgmB — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 1, 2023

From the guy who surrendered — Diane Steenstra (@dsdianern) August 31, 2023

He does a VERY good job of impersonating @AlecBaldwin impersonating Donald Trump. https://t.co/Zz8PDIzXd8 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 1, 2023

Who’s going to sell the photo of him in his jumpsuit coming 🔜 ,it won’t be him — debbie earley (@doxiedebbie) August 31, 2023

You know, next time somebody tells me

I just need to listen to Trump voters and try to understand them I’m going to politely boop that person on the nose, walk away and continue living in reality here on good ol’ planet Earth. https://t.co/djhXzv9nDH — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 1, 2023

Rock bottom: A former President of the United States hawking tee shirts online. Wow. Just Wow. https://t.co/zXWSoeBPzS — Little Crow ✡️🌊 I am AntiFa. (@therealltlkrow) September 1, 2023

What billionaire sells T-shirts and begs for money from poor people? https://t.co/mEGKsmQzG2 — Tracey Taylor London (@traytaymakeup) September 1, 2023