Twitter Users Call Trump An 'Arsonist' After He Offers To 'Change Temperature'

Advertisement

But on Monday, after spending the weekend furiously bashing the FBI on social media, Trump said in an interview with Fox News Digital that the “temperature has to be brought down,” and that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country.”

He also claimed he had his underlings call the Justice Department with an offer for him to help cool down what he’d heated up. Trump’s message to Attorney General Merrick Garland, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, was: “The country is on fire,” and, “What can I do to reduce the heat?”

It’s unclear what kind of help Trump had in mind. A Justice Department spokesperson didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s inquiry.

When people on Twitter learned that Trump was offering to change the temperature, one word kept popping up: “Arsonist.”

Advertisement

The arsonist spreading gasoline and throwing matches wants to know what he can do to "bring down the temperature" of the firestorm he created. pic.twitter.com/If93zXZEjy — Peter Gleick 🇺🇸 (@PeterGleick) August 15, 2022

Arsonist tells accomplice that the fire has gotten out of hand. https://t.co/0KdLB5Jk7J — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 15, 2022

Arsonist says we need to do a better job putting out fires he starts. https://t.co/VqklmSmVcT — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) August 15, 2022

Arsonist calls 911 after flames threaten his house. https://t.co/zHIMixaKOY — Osha Davidson (@OshaDavidson) August 15, 2022

The arsonist hawking fire extinguishers reaches out to AG Garland. You can’t make this shiz up. https://t.co/x7g2wvKiOx — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) August 13, 2022

Advertisement