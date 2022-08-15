Twitter Users Call Trump An 'Arsonist' After He Offers To 'Change Temperature'

Donald Trump has been attacking the FBI ever since agents converged on his Mar-a-Lago resort last week and seized classified documents, including secrets related to nuclear weapons, that he took from the White House.
Trump has called the FBI a “criminal enterprise” packed with traitors and accused agents of planting whatever evidence they found. His vitriol, parroted by his Republican defenders, has led to a spike in threats to law enforcement, including a gunman’s attempt to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office with an AR-15.
But on Monday, after spending the weekend furiously bashing the FBI on social media, Trump said in an interview with Fox News Digital that the “temperature has to be brought down,” and that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country.”
He also claimed he had his underlings call the Justice Department with an offer for him to help cool down what he’d heated up. Trump’s message to Attorney General Merrick Garland, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, was: “The country is on fire,” and, “What can I do to reduce the heat?”
It’s unclear what kind of help Trump had in mind. A Justice Department spokesperson didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s inquiry.
When people on Twitter learned that Trump was offering to change the temperature, one word kept popping up: “Arsonist.”