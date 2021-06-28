‘Utterly Deranged’ Trump Has Full Meltdown Over Bill Barr, Mitch McConnell

Donald Trump issued a lengthy and rambling statement late Sunday attacking two of his staunchest allies during his one term in office.
Trump called former attorney general Bill Barr and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “spineless RINOs” (Republicans in Name Only) after Barr told The Atlantic that Trump’s constant claims of election fraud were “bullshit.” Barr also told the magazine that McConnell urged him to “inject some reality” into Trump as he repeated debunked claims of election fraud and baseless conspiracy theories last winter.
McConnell confirmed that account, the magazine reported. That was enough to trigger the former president.
Trump, who once claimed he would hire only “the best and most serious people,” called Barr a “disappointment in every sense of the word,” much as he has attacked many of the other “best people” he hired, including Jeff Sessions (attorney general), Rex Tillerson (secretary of state), James Mattis (defense secretary) John Bolton (national security advisor), H.R. McMaster (national security advisor) John Kelly (homeland security and chief of staff) and Mike Pence (vice president), just to name a few.
Critics on Twitter slammed Trump for the disjointed new statement attacking two of his key enablers: