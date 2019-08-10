President Donald Trump dangled some red meat to his base Saturday morning when he once again attacked the press, calling it “the seriously dishonest and unhinged Lamestream Media.”

In a single-tweet rant, Trump said “we are not fighting” the “easy” Democrats but instead the press, which he alleged has never been “more inaccurate, unfair or corrupt.”

“They have gone totally CRAZY!” Trump wrote. He followed it up with his 2016 campaign slogan “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

It’s not clear which piece of recent critical media coverage Trump was taking issue with.

He has, however, been widely condemned this week for the way in which he responded to last weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Critics called out Trump for failing to explicitly blame the massacres on guns or his government’s inability to tackle the country’s gun violence epidemic.

The president was also chastised for his conduct during visits to hospitals where victims of the shootings were receiving treatment ― where he boasted about himself and attacked political rivals.