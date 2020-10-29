CNN host Brianna Keilar on Wednesday put Donald Trump’s sexist and dated view of the world under the spotlight.

Keilar on “Newsroom” called out the president’s pleas to suburban women this week when he asked for their vote because he was putting their “husbands back to work.”

“He seems to miss that, decades ago, women joined the workforce en masse,” said Keilar.

The anchor aired footage of Trump in 1994 claiming that “putting a wife to work is a very dangerous thing” and recalling going “through the roof” when he’d return home to find his dinner not ready.

Keilar reeled off other examples of Trump’s “1950s worldview” ― from his references to “Gone With The Wind” and Bob Hope to his denial of systemic racism and touting of Confederate symbols.

“His nostalgia for the ’50s is obstructing his understanding of the present-day suburbs,” Keilar concluded. “It’s 2020. Lassie is not coming to save us and June Cleaver is not waiting at home with meatloaf.”

Check out the video here: