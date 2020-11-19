Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to Donald Trump, now appears on TV to staunchly defend the president’s desperate attempts to steal the 2020 election.

But in a series of Facebook posts and radio interviews from 2015 and early 2016 that CNN’s “KFile” unearthed this week, the lawyer described Trump as an “idiot” and a “bully” who “cannot handle criticism.”

Ellis also slammed Trump’s supporters for not “seeking truth.”

Ellis changed her tune and supported Trump in the 2016 election.

She acknowledged her previous antipathy to the president in a sycophantic statement to CNN.

“I am glad to have learned that I was completely wrong about Trump back then and I’ve said that over and over publicly, as I saw him keeping his promises, and then eventually getting to know him personally,” she said.

“I appreciate KFILE showing clearly through past statements that I think for myself, and that my mind was changed based on fact and personal knowledge,” Ellis added. “President Trump is a sincere Christian, the best president in modern history, and made and kept his promises to the American people. I am proud to stand with him and his goals for the future of this country and all of its citizens.”

Ellis is not the first Trump acolyte whose previous attacks on the president have come back to bite them.

Kayleigh McEnany in 2015 dismissed Trump as a “showman” before later becoming one of his most ardent defenders, landing herself the role of White House press secretary. McEnany also had some compliments for President-elect Joe Biden at the same time.