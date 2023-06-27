New Trump Audio Features 1 Weird Shoutout That People Just Can't Get Over

Donald Trump loves Diet Coke so much that he reportedly had a button on his desk in the Oval Office for summoning the beverage during his presidency. Now, the soft drink is playing a sudden and unexpected role in the classified documents scandal via a surprise shout-out in incriminating new audio of the former president.
In the audio, obtained by CNN, Trump admits to having classified documents after leaving the White House, and knowing that they were still classified.
“It’s incredible, right?” Trump crows in the recording, then says to someone: “Hey, bring some Cokes in please.”
Trump earlier this month pleaded not guilty after being indicted on 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified materials and obstructing government efforts to retrieve it.
Legal experts say the new audio makes the case against Trump much stronger, and that the former president is facing the very real prospect of jail time as a result.
But on Twitter, Trump’s critics couldn’t get over the surprise appearance of a soft drink at the end of the recording, which caused “Cokes” to trend on Twitter: