Trump Critics 'Authorize' Themselves To Mock His Latest Bonkers Coronavirus Claim

President Donald Trump backed down from his claim of “total” authority to reopen the nation on Tuesday, one day after suggesting he could force states to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When somebody’s the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that is the way it’s gonna be,” Trump said on Monday. “It’s total. And the governors know that.”

Democratic and Republican governors alike took issue with that claim, insisting that they ― and not Trump ― had initiated the shutdowns in the first place and would end them only when it was safe to do so.

On Tuesday, Trump said it would be up to the governors after all, except he then suggested it would still be at his authority.

“I will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly and I will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening and a very powerful reopening plan of their state at a time and in a manner as most appropriate,” he said.

On Twitter, Trump’s critics were quick to point out that he didn’t have that “authority” and more than a few poked fun at the president over it:

I am hereby authorizing everyone to do things that they were already authorized to do. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 14, 2020

other things he will be "authorizing":

--photosynthesis

--solar nuclear fusion

--wind

--thermohaline circulation

--Ariana Grande https://t.co/MfI1xijjPa — Laura Lorson (@prairielaura) April 14, 2020

Donald Trump now says he’ll be “authorizing” the governors to reopen their states. Sure, just like I’m “authorizing” my ex to see other people. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 15, 2020

Trump is also authorizing April to have thirty days in it. Because as president his authority is total. Total, I tell you. https://t.co/f6JksWA8mu — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) April 14, 2020

In a similar way, I will be “authorizing” my kids to brush their teeth tonight https://t.co/u0SVGyO6Op — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 14, 2020

I am authorizing the sun to rise in the east tomorrow morning. Behold my power. https://t.co/gHREcMf0EN — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) April 15, 2020

I hereby authorize the squirrels in my neighborhood to scamper across my property in accordance with Squirrel Law https://t.co/7AhCezSvLS — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) April 14, 2020

To My Loyal Subject States:



I, as well, am authorizing each governor to re-open their state at the time of their choosing.



Yours,

Queen Katie 👑 https://t.co/yc3Mq4hHkU — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) April 14, 2020

Trump: I am authorizing the governors to wear polo shirts during certain informal events . — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) April 14, 2020

Flip, flop, flip: today, after first saying he will be “authorizing” individual governors’ plans to reopen their states, President Trump says, “the governors are in charge.” — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) April 14, 2020

I am authorizing the deal - pray I don’t authorize it further. https://t.co/hzQGvfW5nJ — Darth Vader (@DarthVader) April 15, 2020

I will be authorizing you to cut or not cut the lawn in a very powerful time and manner of your own choosing. pic.twitter.com/aZ3webh46r — Morten Øverbye (@morten) April 14, 2020

Lol at this gaslighting. Trump said he’s “authorizing" states to make their own plans to reopen the economy at their own pace.



This was already the case because the 10th Amendment exists. Governors are already regionally making plans…



Trump is just trying not to look weak. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) April 14, 2020