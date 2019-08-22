Chris Hayes on Wednesday picked apart President Donald Trump’s habit of handing himself non-existent awards.

The host of MSNBC’s “All In” aired multiple clips of Trump bragging about receiving accolades that aren’t real. “The real question is, does Trump believe it’s true or does he just think we’re all stupid?” asked Hayes.

He answered his own question by running footage of Trump in 2011 confessing to an audience in Australia that he gives himself bogus awards “all the time.”

“And then I announce ‘I’ve just received an award,’ and there’s nothing deceptive about it because I actually did, but I gave it to myself,” Trump explained in the old clip.

Check out the segment above.