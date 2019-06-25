Ayatollah WHO?!?! Trump Announces Sanctions On Long-Dead Iranian Leader

President Donald Trump on Monday announced a new round of sanctions on Iran including measures targeting its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
At least, that’s the name in the White House transcript.
When he spoke however, he said “Ayatollah Khomeini,” aka Ruhollah Khomeini, who led the country from 1979 until his death in 1989:
The unexpected shout-out to the long-dead dictator caused Khomeini’s name to trend on Twitter Monday afternoon and evening:
