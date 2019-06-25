Ayatollah WHO?!?! Trump Announces Sanctions On Long-Dead Iranian Leader

President Donald Trump on Monday announced a new round of sanctions on Iran including measures targeting its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

At least, that’s the name in the White House transcript.

When he spoke however, he said “Ayatollah Khomeini,” aka Ruhollah Khomeini, who led the country from 1979 until his death in 1989:

Trump said he's placing new sanctions on Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini — he died in 1989 pic.twitter.com/eyvenzcuNs — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 24, 2019

The unexpected shout-out to the long-dead dictator caused Khomeini’s name to trend on Twitter Monday afternoon and evening:

Me, an idiot: “You just sanctioned Ayatollah Khomeini? He died in 1989”



Trump, a stable genius: “Good! That shows the sanction is working” https://t.co/POrXzjKmfd — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) June 25, 2019

This is catastrophic news for Ayatollah Khomeini.



If he hadn’t been dead since 1989. https://t.co/e4K7FUUnCs — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) June 24, 2019

