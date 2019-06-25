MEDIA

Ayatollah WHO?!?! Trump Announces Sanctions On Long-Dead Iranian Leader

Twitter users call out the president for mistakingly naming the wrong ayatollah.

President Donald Trump on Monday announced a new round of sanctions on Iran including measures targeting its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

At least, that’s the name in the White House transcript.

When he spoke however, he said “Ayatollah Khomeini,” aka Ruhollah Khomeini, who led the country from 1979 until his death in 1989: 

The unexpected shout-out to the long-dead dictator caused Khomeini’s name to trend on Twitter Monday afternoon and evening:  

 

