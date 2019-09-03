Danish Protesters Welcome Trump Baby Blimp After President Scraps Denmark Trip

When President Donald Trump cancelled his trip to Denmark after he was scolded by officials for presuming he could buy Greenland, protesters looked forward instead to rallying around the Trump Baby Blimp.

“The fact he isn’t coming doesn’t change our agenda, which is to make a lot of noise and draw attention to how annoying [Trump] is, and how much he acts like a child,” activist Morten Skovgaard told Politiken.﻿

Various groups on Monday protested Trump’s “sabotage of the global fight against climate change and his racist and discriminatory policies,” said a Facebook event description.

The blimp floated over a central Copenhagen square and demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. Embassy.

A Danish computer games entrepreneur, Nicholas Francis, agreed to cover the costs of the protest, estimated by Skovgaard be more than $7,000, Bloomberg reported.

Trump was annoyed last month after his idea to buy Greenland was mocked by various officials as “grotesque,” “ridiculous” and “final proof” that Trump had “gone mad.”

“Greenland is not for sale,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen finally flatly told the Danish newspaper Sermitsiaq about the autonomous Danish territory. “Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously.” She called the discussion “absurd.”

Trump then cancelled his planned trip to Denmark, which was supposed happen Monday and Tuesday. He call Frederiksen’s comments “nasty” — a word he particularly uses for women who cross him.

“Denmark, I looked forward to going but I thought that the prime minister’s statement that it was ‘absurd’ ... was nasty,” he told reporters.

TRUMP: "I look forward to going to going [to Denmark], but I thought the prime minister's statement that [buying Greenland] was an 'absurd idea' was nasty. I thought it was an inappropriate statement ... we can't treat the USA the way they treated us under President Obama." pic.twitter.com/pdgMPxFaVM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2019