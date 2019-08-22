Viral kids song “Baby Shark” just got the Trump treatment, and it’s enough to keep anyone up at night.

YouTuber Maestro Ziikos’ latest parody sees President Donald Trump singing along to the hit track. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un makes a cameo in the video that also features a not-so-subtle reference to Trump’s promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Check out the parody video here:

Maestro Ziikos’ earlier spoof videos have seen Trump singing Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” and the Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee song “Despacito.”

Check them out below: