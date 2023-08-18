'Coward' Trump Mocked After 2 Backpedaling Announcements In A Row

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump is getting mocked on social media after making two announcements in a row on Thursday.

First, the former president canceled his big news conference on Monday, when he had promised to deliver “irrefutable” evidence of 2020 presidential election fraud in a “CONCLUSIVE” report that would lead to “a complete EXONERATION.”

Trump and his allies have failed to produce any such evidence in the nearly three years since the 2020 election despite constantly claiming to have it.

Now Trump claims the evidence will be presented in legal filings instead.

“Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!” he wrote on his Truth Social website.

And second, he fired off a message indicating he won’t participate in next week’s Republican presidential debate.

“People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate?” he wrote.

Trump’s critics mocked him for backing down in both cases:

Trump is flailing desperately. Promising events and proof of innocence then scurrying away without delivering anything. Having lawyers make ludicrous and insupportable demands to courts. Inciting more violence. Peddling more lies. He's a cornered rat. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 18, 2023

Trump called off his presser to present his "irrefutable" proof of election fraud: shocker? NOT.

The only shock is he listened to his lawyers this time-Import is that the criminal cases are in fact scaring him. — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) August 18, 2023

Does this mean we won't be getting that "Large, Complex, Detailed But Irrefutable REPORT"? I was really looking forward to that, especially since it would have been so darn irrefutable! https://t.co/zWf6NBHS5C — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 17, 2023

BREAKING: Trump has chickened out of his Monday press conference after learning it would probably lead to more criminal charges being filed against him. https://t.co/izjCwFwcBU — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 18, 2023

You know how Trump announced he would release "A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia" at a press conference on Monday?



Turns out his lawyers don't want him to keep lying about 2020.https://t.co/ngNy6fvbNv — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) August 17, 2023

No surprise Trump doesn’t want you to see the J6 Committee evidence. Here’s the GPO website with transcripts, documents, exhibits & our meticulously sourced 800+ page final report. Also links to our hearings. Might be a good time to watch those again. https://t.co/HtqbmCCaCD — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 18, 2023

BREAKING: Donald Trump calls his own bluff and CANCELS his press conference where he would show "evidence"!!!



Is he a fraud, or a coward? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fKGQF36qeK — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 18, 2023

Trump's chickening out of the press conference 🐓 https://t.co/tq1xapaIMM — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 17, 2023