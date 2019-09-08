President Donald Trump will attend a Republican retreat in Baltimore, a city he repeatedly trashed earlier this summer and called a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” the White House said Sunday.

The White House released a schedule indicating Trump planned to attend the House Republican Conference member retreat, slated for Thursday and Friday. He is supposed to speak at a dinner on Thursday evening, despite his attacks on Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), who represents a majority-black district.

“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous,” Trump tweeted after the congressman remarked on inhumane conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” Trump added. “If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

Trump also appeared to mock Cummings when his house in Baltimore was burglarized, writing, “Too bad!” in a tweet about the incident shortly after his original attacks.

News broke just days later that House Republicans planned to hold their annual retreat in Baltimore.

Cummings previously said he hoped Trump would pay the city a visit.

“The president is welcome in our district, to go through the 7th Congressional District, and he will see strong people who get up and they go out to work on the early bus,” he said at an event in August.