Twitter Users ‘Fix’ Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Briefing Banners

The signs were given a scathing reworking.

The banners at President Donald Trump’s abruptly-ended press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic were given a scathing reworking on social media.

The signs on display in the White House Rose Garden on Monday boasted that “America Leads The World In Testing” for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

While the U.S. has conducted more tests than any other country (upwards of 9.6 million), it still languishes in around 40th place worldwide for the number of tests as a percentage of the population.

Twitter users edited ― or “fixed,” as some said ― the signs to note what the United States is actually leading the world in, and that’s the number of deaths from the disease. So far, it’s killed more than 81,000 people nationwide.

Others noted how the U.S. leads the confirmed coronavirus case count, with upwards of 1.3 million positive diagnoses.

