Donald Trump Pushes Wild New Biden-Obama Theory ― But With An Ugly Nod To The Past

Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to return to his “birther” conspiracy theory roots during a campaign event in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The former president — one of the most prominent pushers of the false claim that former President Barack Obama was not born in America — claimed President Joe Biden’s administration was “inviting” terrorists into the country because his “boss” is secretly Obama.

“Barack Hussein Obama, Barack Hussein, Barack Hussein Obama,” said Trump. Right-wingers have previously referenced Obama’s middle name as a short-hand to hint he is not American.

Trump then recalled late right-wing talk radio host Rush Limbaugh’s penchant for calling Obama by his full name, with added emphasis on the “Hussein” part.

Trump claims Biden is letting terrorists into the country because “Barack Hussein Obama” and just repeats the name over and over again before saying the capital of the United States looks like “shit” pic.twitter.com/9xkxqcEOCs — Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2023

Limbaugh, who died in February 2021, frequently flipped out over Obama.

At various points, he likened Trump’s predecessor to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, said he looked “demonic” in some photos and claimed he was a “radical ideologue” who hated America.

Limbaugh also called Obama supporters “even more vile than he is” and “savages.”

Trump, perhaps predictably, was a big fan. He hailed Limbaugh as “the greatest fighter and winner you will ever meet” when awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the 2020 State of the Union.

Trump has, in recent weeks, repeatedly hinted — without offering any evidence — that Obama is controlling Biden.