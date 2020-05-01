Trump Called Out To His Face After Blaming Obama For 'Broken' Coronavirus Tests

President Donald Trump blamed his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, on Thursday for leaving him with faulty tests for coronavirus infections.
“The last administration left us nothing,” Trump said. “We started off with bad, broken tests and obsolete tests.”
But Obama left office in 2017 and COVID-19 didn’t exist until last year, as CNN’s Jim Acosta was quick to point out to the president.
“You say ‘broken tests,’” Acosta said. “It’s a new virus, so how could the tests be broken?”
Trump was unfazed by the timeline.
“We had broken tests. We had tests that were obsolete. We had tests that didn’t take care of people,” Trump said. He then attacked the Obama administration’s handling of the H1N1 swine flu outbreak, complete with a couple of digs at former Vice President Joe Biden:
Then, Trump gave his administration a “spectacular” rating for its performance in handling the pandemic.
The president’s critics on Twitter weren’t having it:
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- What happens if we end social distancing too soon?
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- Will there be a second stimulus check?
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Why it takes so long to make a coronavirus vaccine
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.