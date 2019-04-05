President Donald Trump has hit back at the criticism reportedly leveled at him by former first lady Barbara Bush, who died at age 92 a year ago.

Author Susan Page detailed in her new book, titled The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty, that Bush believed Trump was the “real symbol of greed in the 80s” and was to blame for her hospitalization. Bush had a bedroom clock that counted down the seconds until the end of Trump’s presidency, Page wrote.

Trump told The Washington Times in an interview published Thursday that he had “heard” Bush “was nasty to me.”

“She should be,” he added, because “look what I did to her sons.”

“Look, she’s the mother of somebody that I competed against. Most people thought he [Jeb Bush] was going to win and he was quickly out,” Trump explained.

Trump’s response drew ire on Twitter, where critics likened his comments to his attacks on late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

Donald Trump is bitter. And petty. And holds grudges for his entire life. And yet somehow I still do not like him https://t.co/9HS9gqcWDw — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) April 5, 2019

I’m a Trump supporter, but leave the lady alone. She’s passed away, leave her in peace. — Scott Starkweather (@starsky77usa) April 5, 2019

On the latest episode of Donald Trump fires back at dead, well respected Americans ... https://t.co/Qkl4adlZLT — James Glenday (@jamesglenday) April 5, 2019

Again, this person is no longer alive. https://t.co/T1qeVoENqm — Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) April 5, 2019

Excited for the next iteration of Our President Feuds With a Dead Person https://t.co/9M3tEcHtRw — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 5, 2019

Who says these things? I'm not a Bush supporter, but there's such a thing as respect. Your character. Or lack thereof means something. https://t.co/y6wBlztPhK — Julie Wilcox WX (@JulieWilcoxWX) April 5, 2019

Such a small, graceless man. https://t.co/00mqnDLPqN — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 5, 2019

He can never ever ever take the high ground. Ever. — Duck (@DuckJones1) April 5, 2019

attacking recently deceased, iconic American leaders seems to have become our President’s new favorite pastime, sad. https://t.co/d1KaH8RO0J — Joshua Greene (@Joshua1817) April 5, 2019

Fighting with dead people, part II. — Ferik (@On_Politike) April 5, 2019

Another iteration of Trump reminding Republicans that he owns them by attacking someone who is not only dead, but is widely revered in the party. https://t.co/huSO0457cj — Kyle Baxter (@kbaxter) April 5, 2019

He is such a gross person, in every way. — Megan Sutherland (@megansuthe) April 5, 2019

Pretty cool how Trump has exposed the gross spinelessness of the Republican party so thoroughly that he can keep insulting dead icons of theirs and they just have to shut up and take it. https://t.co/pbp1s4FNJO — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) April 5, 2019

I can't wait for the next episode where he stomps on Reagan's grave — Kelz (@kelz_dc) April 5, 2019