Social Media Reacts To Trump Being Allowed To Attend Barron's Graduation

It's good news for Trump in that he gets to attend his son's graduation, and bad news because he's now expected to attend his son's graduation.
David Moye
Tuesday marked the best of times and the worst of times for Donald Trump ― at least that’s the joke spreading across social media.

Judge Juan Merchan officially gave the former president permission to attend the high school graduation of his youngest child, Barron, on May 17, announcing court for Trump’s hush money trial would not be in session that day.

Merchan didn’t sign off on the attendance sooner because he said he needed to see how the trial was going ― a statement the Trump family turned into right-wing outrage.

Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, ridiculed the tizzy by noting he wasn’t sure whether his former client ever attended the graduations of his other kids, adding, “I’m sure Melania is extremely excited he’s not going to be there.”

However, social media users pointed out that Merchan’s decision means good news for Trump in that he gets to attend his son’s graduation, as well as bad news because now he’s actually expected to attend his son’s graduation.

Naturally, folks on X, formerly Twitter, suggested Trump should be careful what he wishes for, while expressing sympathy for his son.

