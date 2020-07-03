POLITICS

‘Photoshop Battle’ Over Donald Trump Baseball Bat Snap Is A Home Run

The picture of the president wielding the bat during a White House event got the treatment on Reddit.

Reddit users hit this “Photoshop Battle” out of the park.

Reuters photographer Tom Brenner’s picture of President Donald Trump wielding a baseball bat during the “Spirit of America” business showcase event in the White House on Thursday was reimagined in a myriad of mocking ways.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden made an appearance.

As did a reference to Trump’s bonkers comments about injecting disinfectant as a way to treat the coronavirus. (Trump later claimed he was being sarcastic).

Trump was even depicted as wearing a face mask in one of the images, below:

The disinfectant knocks it out in a minute
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
He Stole It!
View post on imgur.com
I think trump has been watching too much anime
The final Duel
Homerun !
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
mr. president
Setting a good example
Sense
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

