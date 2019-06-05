Trump Attacks ‘Washed Up Psycho’ Bette Midler As Longtime Twitter Feud Heats Up

President Donald Trump is feuding with Bette Midler.
Again.
The award-winning actress apologized for a tweet she shared that incorrectly claimed Trump once said he’d run for president as a Republican because “they’re the dumbest group of voters.” He never said it, although the debunked quote often makes the rounds on social media.
“Don’t know how I missed it,” Midler wrote. “But it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true!”
She added:
Midler is a regular critic on Twitter, often using crude jokes and imagery in her attacks and at times coming under fire for going too far.
In this case, Trump responded by calling Midler a “psycho” and a “sick scammer”:
The two have a history that long predates Trump’s political career, so much so that Deadspin writer David Roth predicted Trump’s tweet... sort of... more than two years ago:
Roth was off by a few hours; Trump’s tweet came at about 1:30 a.m. in the UK, where he was traveling on a state visit.
Roth explained his prediction:
Indeed, Trump fired off a series of tweets slamming Midler during the 2012 superstorm, which did $70 billion in damage.
Trump’s latest attack on Midler received quite the reaction on the social network: