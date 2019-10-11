Hip-hop and rock fans united in their condemnation of Donald Trump after the president went after Beyoncé, Jay-Z and “The Boss” Bruce Springsteen during a campaign rally in Minneapolis on Thursday night.

Trump bragged about the size of the crowds he attracted during the 2016 campaign and mocked his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, who had a series of high-profile musicians perform at her events.

“I didn’t need Beyoncé and Jay-Z,” said Trump. “And I didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen and all of these people.”

Trump then claimed, without offering any evidence, that musicians like Springsteen would sing two songs at Clinton’s rallies before leaving and taking most of the crowd with them while “she is still talking in front of the same lousy crowd.”

The three artists are yet to respond publicly to Trump’s comments.

Springsteen, however, has previously claimed Trump is “deeply damaged at his core” but also predicted he’ll win re-election in 2020.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, has called Trump a “superbug.”

Trump’s comments inevitably drew ire on Twitter, where one person backed Beyoncé by saying said “it’s time to get in impeachment formation” and another showed support for Springsteen by telling Trump “you’re President of the United States but you’ll NEVER be The Boss.”

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) also chimed in:

Little Bruce Springsteen? I think you mean Bruce Springsteen and the heart-stopping, hard-rocking, earth-quaking, justifying, death-defying, legendary E Street Band https://t.co/1jGTf8WZvG — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 11, 2019

Trump has evoked Beyoncé’s name. If he thought Democrats were after jinx Whew. Wait till he meets the Bey-Hive. — William Fairfax (@DopeUrkel) October 11, 2019

Trump for some reason going after Jay Z, Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen now..... pic.twitter.com/6Lft22HDaA — RickSanchez119 (@BadNewsSquanch) October 11, 2019

Poor @realDonaldTrump, you’re President of the United States but you’ll NEVER be The Boss. Don’t mess with Jersey! https://t.co/6bj4H0yeyH — Bob Karp (@BobKarpDR) October 11, 2019

That's where you're wrong, bucko. https://t.co/BHQgpo6QeP — Drag Me to Hevans (@jon2bad) October 11, 2019

Trump named dropped Beyonce and Jay-Z at his rally. Yikes. Don't get the hive started. The next few hours will be interesting. pic.twitter.com/wP04aOy6K6 — Brandon the Bot Slayer (@BGisBrandonGray) October 11, 2019

Alright. Enough is enough. "Dude's gotta go!" https://t.co/Z0dKariLG1 — Shut Up Smalls 🏳️‍🌈 (@heyshutupsmalls) October 11, 2019

Now he’s gone too far. https://t.co/M2c6nOx64b — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) October 11, 2019

Beyoncé when she hears trump still big mad and big jealous about her concert for Hillary. #TrumpMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/UX12Oy4QK0 — Teetads With Luv 🤟🏽💜 (@teetads) October 11, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump, you don't deserve Bruce Springsteen. You know why? Because he sings songs of working class heroes who you screwed over. Of broken dreams you'll never understand due to your entitlement. Of faith in a promised land of hope & dreams (where you aren't president). https://t.co/0GjzfGwf8U — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) October 11, 2019

Trump mad because Beyonce and JayZ and Bruce Springsteen doesn’t support Evil!!!! — Queen Warrior (@AngelaB86393011) October 11, 2019