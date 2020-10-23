POLITICS

Donald Trump Tries ― And Fails ― To Get Bibi Netanyahu To Attack Joe Biden

The president asked the Israeli prime minister, “Do you think Sleepy Joe could have made this deal, Bibi, Sleepy Joe?”

Leave it to Donald Trump to turn the celebration of a Middle East peace plan into an act of aggression against Joe Biden.

On Friday, the president announced that Sudan has agreed to normalize ties with Israel, making it the third Arab state to reach such a U.S.-brokered deal in the last few months, according to the Associated Press.

Although it’s a legitimate foreign policy achievement, Trump tried to use the occasion to get Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to trash his Democratic rival.

But Bibi didn’t take the bait, probably recognizing that insulting the possible future president wasn’t a very statesmanlike thing to do:

Trump: “Do you think Sleepy Joe could have made this deal, Bibi, Sleepy Joe? Do you think he would have made this deal? Somehow I don’t think so.”

Netanyahu: “Uh ... well ... Mr. President, one thing I can tell you is we appreciate the help for peace from anyone in America.”

Netanyahu’s unwillingness to go along with Trump’s attempted insult didn’t go unnoticed by Twitter users.

But one journalist noticed that the most telling part of the exchange came at the end.

