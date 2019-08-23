An old video in which President Donald Trump dodges questions about the Bible is going viral again in light of the president’s new claim that he is the “chosen one.”
In the 2015 interview on Bloomberg Politics that Twitter user @Caring_Atheist shared online Wednesday, Trump (who’d earlier called the Bible his favorite book) appears reluctant to reveal his favorite verses.
“Because to me that’s very personal,” Trump sidesteps. “You know, when I talk about the Bible it’s very personal so I don’t want to get into verses. The Bible means a lot to me but I don’t want to get into specifics.”
When asked if he’s a bigger fan of the Old Testament or the New Testament, Trump says he’s “probably equal.”
“I think it’s just incredible, the whole Bible is incredible,” he added.
Check out the clip here:
And a sample of the mocking responses here: