Trump Makes His Weirdest War On Christmas Attack Yet

Halloween is nearly two weeks away, but President Donald Trump just fired a salvo in the “war on Christmas” with a strange new line of attack on former Vice President Joe Biden.

While speaking in Carson City, Nevada, on Sunday, Trump seemed to blame the coronavirus lockdowns earlier this year on Biden.

“Under the Biden lockdown, the lights of Reno and Las Vegas were extinguished,” he said.

Yet Trump was president during the lockdowns this year. Biden was a private citizen with no government role at all.

Trump then claimed Biden would cancel the upcoming Christmas season if elected.

"The Christmas season will be canceled" -- Trump says Biden will cancel Christmas pic.twitter.com/RexB4CCc3L — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2020

“If he comes in, Carson City will become a ghost town and the Christmas season will be canceled,” Trump said.

Biden would not take office until Jan. 20 ― well after the Christmas season ― should he win the election. The former vice president is also a practicing Catholic who celebrates the holiday.

There is, however, one person who might not mind canceling Christmas: first lady Melania Trump, who was caught on audio trashing the holiday.

“I’m working my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decoration?” Melania Trump said in recording released by former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. “But I need to do it, right?”

In the past, Trump has made random shout-outs to Christmas in just about every season, including summer, often claiming he brought the holiday back along with the phrase “Merry Christmas.” Neither the holiday nor the phrase had ever fallen out of favor.

Trump’s latest out-of-season Christmas reference drew quite the reaction on Twitter:

