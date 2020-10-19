Trump Makes His Weirdest War On Christmas Attack Yet

Halloween is nearly two weeks away, but President Donald Trump just fired a salvo in the “war on Christmas” with a strange new line of attack on former Vice President Joe Biden.
While speaking in Carson City, Nevada, on Sunday, Trump seemed to blame the coronavirus lockdowns earlier this year on Biden.
“Under the Biden lockdown, the lights of Reno and Las Vegas were extinguished,” he said.
Yet Trump was president during the lockdowns this year. Biden was a private citizen with no government role at all.
Trump then claimed Biden would cancel the upcoming Christmas season if elected.
“If he comes in, Carson City will become a ghost town and the Christmas season will be canceled,” Trump said.
Biden would not take office until Jan. 20 ― well after the Christmas season ― should he win the election. The former vice president is also a practicing Catholic who celebrates the holiday.
There is, however, one person who might not mind canceling Christmas: first lady Melania Trump, who was caught on audio trashing the holiday.
“I’m working my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decoration?” Melania Trump said in recording released by former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. “But I need to do it, right?”
In the past, Trump has made random shout-outs to Christmas in just about every season, including summer, often claiming he brought the holiday back along with the phrase “Merry Christmas.” Neither the holiday nor the phrase had ever fallen out of favor.
Trump’s latest out-of-season Christmas reference drew quite the reaction on Twitter:
- Get the latest coronavirus updates here.
- What will life be like once a coronavirus vaccine arrives?
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now.
- What should you still be disinfecting to prevent COVID-19?
- Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
- Constantly arguing with your partner about coronavirus risks? You are not alone.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place