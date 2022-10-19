Republican Group Names And Shames GOP’s ‘Big Lie’ Candidates In Unsparing Video

A Republican group opposed to former President Donald Trump is calling out some of his favorite 2022 midterm candidates by name, specifically, for embracing his “big lie” about the 2020 election.

As The Washington Post reported earlier this month, a majority of GOP candidates around the nation question or deny the 2020 election results, aligning themselves with discredited conspiracy theories to win favor from the Trump and his supporters.

Now, the Republican Accountability Project is highlighting some of those candidates and concludes by giving the party a new name:

The GOP is the Big Lie Party. pic.twitter.com/h6lbQ2SMgf — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) October 18, 2022