Trump Heckles 'Tough Guy' Bill Barr Before Their Competing Fox Interviews

Donald Trump gleefully taunted his former Attorney General William Barr before their dueling interviews on Fox Business and Fox News on Thursday.

Ready to turn the tables on anyone who has defied him, the former president warmed up for his first TV appearance since his last criminal indictment by accusing Barr of cowardly kowtowing to the left.

“Just found this clip of Bill Barr prior to him ‘succumbing’ to Impeachment and other threats of the Radical Left Lunatics,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, attaching a 2020 CNN interview of Barr defending his then-boss.

He tried to paint Barr, a Trump loyalist-turned-conservative cynic, as weak, saying, “His bravado changed rapidly because he didn’t want to be Impeached.”

Donald Trump watches on at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Aug.13. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Barr resigned as attorney general in December 2020 after refusing to support the then-president’s baseless conspiracies about widespread election fraud.

Since, he’s become one of Trump’s most vocal critics, calling the president’s plot to overturn the 2024 election “reprehensible” earlier this month.

“Republicans have to be much tougher and smarter, or you won’t have a Party or a Country left,” Trump warned. “Barr didn’t have the courage or stamina to fight, but he knew what was happening.”

The politician even said he was the one to show Barr the door, claiming, “I ‘canned’ him, and felt really good about it. Now he goes all over the place, especially Fox, pretending he’s a tough guy!”

Barr appeared unfazed while appearing on Fox News later that afternoon, during the same time as Trump’s highly-hyped Fox Business interview with Larry Kudlow.

William Barr speaks at a meeting of the Federalist Society on Sept. 20, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee via Getty Images

In his interview, Barr told host Neil Cavuto there was a strong chance Trump would be convicted on “some counts.” He is currently facing 91 felony counts in four separate cases in New York, Florida, Georgia, and Washington, D.C.

“At the end of the day, at the core of this thing, he engaged in the case of the documents and outrageous behavior where anyone would be prosecuted,” Barr said, referring to Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. “I don’t know of any attorney general who could walk away from it.”

Barr wasn’t completely turning his back on Trump, who remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican Presidential ticket.