Donald Trump To Award Bill Belichick The Medal Of Freedom: Reports

As his waning presidency crumbles in the wake of the fatal Capitol riot that he incited, Donald Trump keeps giving out awards.

The embattled president plans to award New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick the Presidential Medal of Freedom this week, Politico reported Sunday.

Last week, just a day after pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol, the president held a White House ceremony to give golf greats Gary Player and Annika Sorenstam the highest civilian honor.

The Boston Globe also reported the president’s plan to honor Belichick, citing a White House official.

Trump, now facing a possible second impeachment amid cries for his resignation, will honor Belichick on Thursday, according to outlets.

Belichick has won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, but failed to make the playoffs this season without his quarterback of the previous 20 years, Tom Brady. (Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a wild-card playoff victory over Washington on Saturday.)

Trump and Belichick appear to be mutual admirers. Back in 2016, Trump read a letter from Belichick congratulating him on his “tremendous campaign.”

“You have dealt with an unbelievable slanted and negative media, and have come out beautifully ― beautifully,” Belichick wrote in a verified message. “You’ve proved to be the ultimate competitor and fighter. Your leadership is amazing.”

Brady said in April he has a friendship with Trump, but said he has avoided publicly expressing political allegiance to him.

Trump was also expected to award Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) the Medal of Freedom on Monday. Jordan has been one of the president’s most strident defenders.

The Patriots didn’t immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

Player and Sorenstam faced criticism last week for accepting the White House honor amid the fury at the president. Belichick also is being called out on social media.

If this story about Bill Belichick accepting a Medal of Freedom from the disgraced occupant of the White House is true, he’s dead to me. Say it ain’t so, Bill. I sincerely hope this is Fake News. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) January 11, 2021

Time to be distanced from this unhinged person, a true Patriot would look to the future. This would give the Patriots franchise a bad look. — Jim Gomes (@SlipperyBluClay) January 11, 2021

Trump is planning to give the Medal of Freedom to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.



No fucking way is this acceptable.



Belichick has a responsibility not to accept it.



The Patriots have a responsibility to fire him if he does.



Will form a boycott if necessary. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 11, 2021

If Belichick accepts this from Trump, it seems like they better stop calling them the Patriotshttps://t.co/AF4E0tKcjU — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) January 11, 2021

Ironic that the leader of an insurrection is giving an award to the leader of the ⁦@Patriots⁩. There’s nothing patriotic about sedition. Belichick should be ashamed to accept an award from a disgrace of a man who got a police officer beat to death. https://t.co/jJpgQi8rDb — Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) January 11, 2021

There's no way Bill Belichick should accept this https://t.co/2SFMalSn6Q — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) January 10, 2021

A timeline of Patriots scandals: Spygate, Deflategate and other controversial incidents under Bill Belichickhttps://t.co/xMkk44Dq4t https://t.co/7EyFQ6WOWY — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 11, 2021

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!